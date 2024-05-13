The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the official notification for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the Main exam on the official website apsc.nic.in from May 18 to June 1, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is June 3, 2024.

The CCE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in July 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category will have to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/ including ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories. A fee of Rs 47.20 will be applicable to BPL/PwBD and female category candidates.

Steps to apply for CCE Mains 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Mains 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference