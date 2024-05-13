The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger (Group-B) posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from June 25 to July 4, 2024. The tests will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in from June 19 onwards. The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 posts, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

Steps to download ACF, Forest Ranger exam schedule

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the written exam schedule link for Assistant Conservator of Forests & Forest Rangers’ posts The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.