Today, June 30, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in upto 11.50 PM.

The OPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 vacancies, of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institute in India with at least one of the following subjects namely Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering or an equivalent qualification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination, physical test and viva voce test.

Steps to apply for OPSC ACF recruitment 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for OPSC ACF, Forest Ranger vacancy 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.