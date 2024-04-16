The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Lab Assistant exams 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ukpsc.net.in.

The UKPSC Lab Assistant exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29 and from May 7 to 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 107 vacancies of Lab Assistant, Higher Education Department (Group-C).

Steps to download UKPSC admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the link to download Lab Assistant exam 2023 admit card Key in your registration details and login The UKPSC Lab Assistant exam admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UKPSC admit card 2023.