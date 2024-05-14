The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test 2024 (CGSET 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in till June 9, 2024. The correction window will open from June 10 to 12.

CGSET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 21 in two shifts — Paper I from 10.00 AM to 11.15 AM and Paper II from 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. The applicants from out of the state will have to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas the candidates from the State are exempted from payment of the fee. More details in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CG SET 2024

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGSET 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CG SET 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.