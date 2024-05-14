The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared the results of the Class 11th Board Examination 2024 today, May 14. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in .

This year, the total pass percentage is 91.17%. The exams were conducted from March 4 to 25. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 85.75%, private schools recorded 98.09% and aided schools recorded a pass percentage of 92.36%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download Class 11th result 2024

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in Click on the Class 11th result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 11th result 2024.