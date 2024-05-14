The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has announced the new date for the upcoming Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) today, May 14. According to the notification the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 14, 2024.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 7. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in approximately 10 days before the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts through the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Upper PCS 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Once live, click on the Upper PCS 2024 admit card download link Key in your credentials and login The UKPSC Upper PCS admit card 2024 will appear on screen Download a copy of your admit card Take a printout for future reference