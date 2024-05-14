The Australian Federal Budget Document released today, May 14, has announced the implementation date for the Mobility Arrangement for Talented Early-professionals Scheme (MATES) for Indian Nationals. According to the document, the MATES Migration Scheme will come into effect from November 1, providing a new mobility pathway for 3,000 Indian graduates and early career professionals.

Under the MATES scheme Indian graduates and early career professionals (aged 18 to 30 years) with knowledge and skills in targeted fields of study, will be offered a new temporary mobility pathway, to live and work in Australia for up to two years.

Eligibility Criteria for MATES

MATES will be open to Indian Nationals who are:

Between the age of 18 to 30 years at the time of application

Have not previously participated in MATES

Have proficient English language skills

Have graduated within two years from an eligible educational institution at the time of application

Hold a qualification (Bachelor’s degree or higher) in target fields of study

Candidates can find more information regarding the MATES Migration Scheme in the official notification by the Australian Government linked below:

Here’s the official document.

The visa will have a pre-application (ballot) charge of AUD 25 and an application charge of AUD 365, both of which will be indexed to the consumer price index in future years. This measure is part of the Australia-India Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement (MMPA) signed by the two nations on May 23, 2023.

Additionally, under the MMPA, the Australian government has also lengthened the validity of the Business Visas for Indian nationals to up to five years. Earlier, the validity of Business Visa for Indian Nationals was up to three years.