The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the final answer key for the MAH-MBA/ MMS-CET 2024. Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will get 1 mark each for every revised answer. The exams were conducted from May 9 to 11, 2024.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the MAH MBA CET 2024 final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MAH MBA CET 2024 final answer key.

The results are expected to be announced soon. Once declared, candidates can download their results from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.