The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit card for the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 session. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

“Candidates can download their respective Admit Cards from the said website using their registered Email ID/Application Number and read the instructions contained therein carefully,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 18, 19, 26 and 27.

Steps to download SWAYAM Jan 2024 admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/swayam Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SWAYAM Jan 2024 admit card.