The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET 2024). Eligible candidates can now register for the exam without late fee on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till May 31, 2024. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 1000 is June 14, 2024.

The correction window will open on June 15 and close on June 16, 2024. The date of commencement of Physical Efficiency and Games skill test is June 25. Applicants can download their hall tickets from June 20, 2024.

Here’s the revised AP PECET schedule.

AP PECET is conducted for admissions to B.P.Ed (2 years) and D.P.Ed (2 years) courses for the academic years 2024-25 offered by the Universities and affiliated colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The online registration fee (application processing fee) is Rs 900 for OC, Rs 800 for BC and Rs 700 for SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for AP PECET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PECET 2024 tab Click on the registration link and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference