Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) will soon release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in from May 17 (10.00 AM).

JEE Advanced 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The provisional answer key will be released on June 2. The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2024

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference