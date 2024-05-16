The National Test Agency (NTA) has invited applicants to make changes to their application forms for recruitment to various Non-Teaching posts at the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at navodaya.gov.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NVS.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1377 non-teaching vacancies.

Vacancy Details

  • Female Staff Nurse - 121 posts

  • Assistant Section Officer - 5 posts

  • Audit Assistant - 12 posts

  • Junior Translation Officer - 4 posts

  • Legal Assistant - 1 post

  • Stenographer - 23 posts

  • Computer Operator - 2 posts

  • Catering Supervisor - 78 posts

  • Junior Secretariat Assistant - 381 posts

  • Electrician cum Plumber - 128 posts

  • Lab Attendant - 161 posts

  • Mess Helper - 442 posts

  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 19 posts

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to non-teaching posts 2024

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NVS/

  2. On the homepage, click on the login tab

  3. Login and make the necessary changes

  4. Save the changes and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to non-teaching posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.