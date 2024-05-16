NVS recruitment 2024: Correction window opens for 1377 non-teaching posts today, check details here
Candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/NVS/ or navodaya.gov.in till May 18.
The National Test Agency (NTA) has invited applicants to make changes to their application forms for recruitment to various Non-Teaching posts at the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at navodaya.gov.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NVS.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1377 non-teaching vacancies.
Vacancy Details
Female Staff Nurse - 121 posts
Assistant Section Officer - 5 posts
Audit Assistant - 12 posts
Junior Translation Officer - 4 posts
Legal Assistant - 1 post
Stenographer - 23 posts
Computer Operator - 2 posts
Catering Supervisor - 78 posts
Junior Secretariat Assistant - 381 posts
Electrician cum Plumber - 128 posts
Lab Attendant - 161 posts
Mess Helper - 442 posts
Multi-Tasking Staff - 19 posts
Steps to make changes to non-teaching posts 2024
Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NVS/
On the homepage, click on the login tab
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
