The National Test Agency ( NTA ) has invited applicants to make changes to their application forms for recruitment to various Non-Teaching posts at the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at navodaya.gov.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NVS .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1377 non-teaching vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Female Staff Nurse - 121 posts

Assistant Section Officer - 5 posts

Audit Assistant - 12 posts

Junior Translation Officer - 4 posts

Legal Assistant - 1 post

Stenographer - 23 posts

Computer Operator - 2 posts

Catering Supervisor - 78 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant - 381 posts

Electrician cum Plumber - 128 posts

Lab Attendant - 161 posts

Mess Helper - 442 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 19 posts

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to non-teaching posts 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NVS/ On the homepage, click on the login tab Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to non-teaching posts 2024.