The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced the results for the Junior Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam 2023 under Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Cell/Pers./DDA. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website dda.gov.in.

The DDA JE Civil exam was conducted from October 17 to 19, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 236 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts. A total of 614 candidates have qualified the written exam to appear for the document verification stage.

“The candidates called for documents verification will be purely PROVISIONAL subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. Mere issue of Call letter for document verification to the candidates will not imply that his/her candidature has finally cleared by the Delhi Development Authority or that the DDA has accepted entries made by the candidate in his/her application for the examination as true and correct. DDA takes up verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents at the time of documents verification only. Unless DDA formally confirms candidature, it continues to be PROVISIONAL,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download DDA JE Civil results 2023

Visit the official website dda.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Jobs’ tabs Now click ‘List of Provisionally selected candidates for document verification for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil)’ The results will appear on your screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download DDA JE Civil results 2023.