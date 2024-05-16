Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for the CPGET 2024 for admission into PG and 5 year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Satavahana, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam and JNTUH Universities. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at cpget.tsche.ac.in or tsche.ac.in from May 18 to June 17, 2024.

The last date to apply for the exam with a late fee of Rs 2000 is June 30, 2024. The exam will tentatively commence on July 5th, 2024. A detailed notification will be released soon.

Here’s the official notification.

About TS CPGET 2024

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2024-2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.