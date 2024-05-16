The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam date for the post of Supervisor , Social Welfare Department post under Advt. No. 02 of 2023. As per the notification, the exam is likely to be conducted on June 23, 2024.

“The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading admit cards shall be notified separately in due course of time. This is an advance notice for the information of concerned candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts.

