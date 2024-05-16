JKSSB Supervisor exam date 2024 released; to be held in June
The recruitment exam will be conducted in June 2024.
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam date for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department post under Advt. No. 02 of 2023. As per the notification, the exam is likely to be conducted on June 23, 2024.
“The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading admit cards shall be notified separately in due course of time. This is an advance notice for the information of concerned candidates,” reads the notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 201 posts.
Steps to download Supervisor admit card
Visit official website jkssb.nic.in
Click on Supervisor admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.