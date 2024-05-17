The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited candidates to make changes to their application forms for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ from May 17 to 19, 2024.

AIAPGET 2024 will be conducted on July 6 and the admit card will be released on July 2. The advanced city intimation slip will be released on June 20, 2024.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 19 May 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to make changes to AIAPGET 2024 forms

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ Click on the AIAPGET 2024 registration/login link Key in your login credentials and submit Make the necessary changes and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to AIAPGET form 2024.