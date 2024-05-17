Indian Institute of Technology, Madras ( IIT Madras ) has sent the admit card download links for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2024 or JEE Advanced 2024 to candidates’ registered email addresses. The direct link to download the hall tickets will soon be released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in .

“A direct link for downloading admit card has been sent to candidate's registered email addresses. A portal for downloading admit card will be posted here soon,” reads the notification.

JEE Advanced 2024 will be held on May 26, 2024, in two shifts — Paper I from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The provisional answer key will be released on June 2. The final answer key and results are likely to be released on June 9.

Direct link to JEE advanced 2024 schedule.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2024

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link (once active) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference