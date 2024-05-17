Allahabad University (AU) has commenced the online application window for the Post Graduate Admission Test 2024 (PGAT 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website allduniv.ac.in till June 5, 2024.

The entrance exam is likely to be conducted in the 3rd week of June 2024 and the results may be declared by the 1st week of July 2024. The counselling for admission for different courses may start from the 3rd week of July 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

PGAT 2024-25 will be conducted for the following PG courses: PGAT- (32 courses, along with LL.B., M.Com. and LL.M.), and PGAT-II (24 courses including B.Ed., M.Ed., MBA (RD) & MBA) in addition to the professional courses (M.C.A., M.Sc. Food Tech., M.Voc. Media Studies and P.G.D.C.A.) offered by Institute of Professional Studies (IPS).

Steps to apply for Allahabad University PGAT 2024

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, go to the PG Admission 2024 Click on the Allahabad University PGAT 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AU PGAT 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.