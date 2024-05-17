The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2023 for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services under Different Departments/ HoDs of Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on June 23 in single shift and the admit card will be released on June 10, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 83 vacancies.

Steps to download CGLRE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CGLRE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certification Verification.