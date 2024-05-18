TS EAMCET 2024 results declared at eapcet.tsche.ac.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
The exams were conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024.
Steps to download TS EAMCET 2024 result
- Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the TS EAMCET 2024 results link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TS EAMCET results 2024.
Direct link to TS EAMCET 2024 rank card.
TS EAPCET-2024 is being conducted for admissions into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2024-2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.