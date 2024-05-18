The Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE ) has announced the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in .

The exams were conducted from May 7 to 11, 2024.

Steps to download TS EAMCET 2024 result

Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, go to the TS EAMCET 2024 results link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TS EAMCET results 2024.

Direct link to TS EAMCET 2024 rank card.

TS EAPCET-2024 is being conducted for admissions into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2024-2025.