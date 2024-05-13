The Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE ) has released the provisional answer keys for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test ( TS EAPCET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in . Applicants can submit their suggestions, if any, by 11.00 AM today, May 13.

The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream entrance tests were conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024.

Steps to download TS EAMCET answer key 2024

Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the TS EAPCET answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to TS EAMCET answer key 2024.

Direct link to TS EAMCET response sheet.

Direct link to TS EAMCET objection link.