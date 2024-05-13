TS EAMCET 2024 answer key out at eapcet.tsche.ac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Applicants can submit their suggestions, if any, by 11.00 AM today, May 13.
The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream entrance tests were conducted on May 7 and 8, 2024.
Steps to download TS EAMCET answer key 2024
Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the TS EAPCET answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer keys
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to TS EAMCET answer key 2024.
Direct link to TS EAMCET response sheet.
Direct link to TS EAMCET objection link.
