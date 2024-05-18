Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the application deadline for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS PECET 2024 without the late fee. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in till May 25. The last date for submitting the forms with a late fee of Rs 500 is May 31, 2024.

The Physical and Skill Test will commence on June 10 at Satavahana University, Karimnagar, and conclude on June 13. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from June 5.

Eligibility Criteria

For B.PEd: The candidates should have appeared or passed three-year degree examination recognized by any University in Telangana State or any other University recognized as equivalent thereto and should have completed 19 years of age as on July 1, 2024.

For D.PEd: The candidates should have appeared or passed Intermediate or equivalent course recognized by Government of Telangana State and should have completed 16 years of age as on July 1, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 900 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for TS PECET 2024

Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill out the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference