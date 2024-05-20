FMGE June 2024 registration ends today; apply now at nbe.edu.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in.
Today, May 20, is the last date to apply for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2024 or FMGE June 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website natboard.edu.in. The application correction window will open from May 24 to 28.
The exam will be conducted on July 6 and the admit card will be released on July 1. The result will be announced on August 6. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 6195 (Rs 5250 Examination Fee/ Rs 945 GST @18%).
Steps to apply for FMGE June 2024
Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, go to the FMGE tab
Click on the FMGE June 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
