Patna High Court, Bihar, has announced the Preliminary recruitment exam results for the post of District Judge (Entry Level) Direct from Bar-2023. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main (written) exam scheduled to be held on July 14, 2024. The Preliminary exam was conducted on April 28, 2024. A total of 2311 candidates appear for the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 District Judge vacancies.

Steps to download District Judge Prelims result

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the District Judge Prelims result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to District Judge Prelims exam result 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in a Written examination, a physical interview and document verification process.