The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2024 Paper 2. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

JEE Main 2024 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) were conducted in two Sessions on January 24 and April 12, 2024. The examination was conducted in 13 languages.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 result

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 Paper 2 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 results.