The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam schedule for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 . According to the notification, the exams will be conducted between May 15 to 24, 2024.

“The NTA will conduct the CUET (UG) - 2024 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode for about 13.48 lacs candidates at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the exam schedule.

Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website exams.nta.ac.in by the second week of May. The city of examination will be announced on April 30, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download CUET UG admit card

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Once live, click on the link to download admit card Key in your credentials and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About CUET UG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).