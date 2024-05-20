Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced the results of the Computer Based Test for the post of Constable (Technical/ Tradesmen) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in .

A total of 68,982 candidates have been declared qualified. The exam was conducted from July 1 to 12, 2023.

Steps to download Constable Tradesman result

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable Tradesman result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Constable Tradesman result 2023.

The CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The pay scale is level-3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100). The posts include Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman and Carpenter, among others.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).