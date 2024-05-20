The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for the posts of ITI Principal (Group-A)/ (Group-B) in Skills Development & Industrial Training Department. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website hpsc.gov.in from May 22 to June 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 ITI Principal, of which 7 vacancies are for the ITI Principal (Group A) posts and 91 vacancies are for the ITI Principal (Group B) posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notifications below:

Direct link to ITI Principal (Group-A) posts 2024.

Direct link to ITI Principal (Group-B) posts 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category (male candidates) are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to reserved category candidates.