The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Exam schedule for the CA Foundation and Inter courses for September 2024 session. Eligible candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website icai.nic.in.

According to the notification, the Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on September 12, 14 and 17, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on September 19, 21 and 23, 2024.

Important Dates

Registration dates

Details Inter Exam Foundation Exam
Application Begins July 7, 2024 July 28, 2024
Application Deadline July 20, 2024 August 10, 2024
Last date for submission with late fee (Rs 600) July 23, 2024 August 13, 2024
Correction/Edit Window July 24-26, 2024 August 14-16, 2024

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before applying for the examination:
Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Exam Fee For Indian Centre(s) Fee For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre Fee For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) 
Intermediate Course Examination Single Group - Rs 1500
Both Groups - Rs 2700 		Single Group - USD 325
Both Groups - USD 500 		Single Group - Rs 2200
Both Groups - Rs 3400
Foundation Course Examination Rs 1500
 USD 325 Rs 2200
Note: The late fee for submission of examination application form after the scheduled last date would be ` 600/- (for Indian / Bhutan / Kathmandu Centres) and US $ 10 (for Abroad Centres) as decided by the Council.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.