The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( ICAI ) has released the Exam schedule for the CA Foundation and Inter courses for September 2024 session. Eligible candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website icai.nic.in .

According to the notification, the Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on September 12, 14 and 17, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on September 19, 21 and 23, 2024.

Important Dates

Registration dates Details Inter Exam Foundation Exam Application Begins July 7, 2024 July 28, 2024 Application Deadline July 20, 2024 August 10, 2024 Last date for submission with late fee (Rs 600) July 23, 2024 August 13, 2024 Correction/Edit Window July 24-26, 2024 August 14-16, 2024

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before applying for the examination:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Exam Fee For Indian Centre(s) Fee For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre Fee For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Intermediate Course Examination Single Group - Rs 1500

Both Groups - Rs 2700 Single Group - USD 325

Both Groups - USD 500 Single Group - Rs 2200

Both Groups - Rs 3400 Foundation Course Examination Rs 1500

USD 325 Rs 2200 Note: The late fee for submission of examination application form after the scheduled last date would be ` 600/- (for Indian / Bhutan / Kathmandu Centres) and US $ 10 (for Abroad Centres) as decided by the Council.