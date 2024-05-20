ICAI CA Foundation, Inter September exam schedule out; apply from July 7
Eligible candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website icai.nic.in.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Exam schedule for the CA Foundation and Inter courses for September 2024 session. Eligible candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website icai.nic.in.
According to the notification, the Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be conducted on September 12, 14 and 17, 2024, and Group II will be conducted on September 19, 21 and 23, 2024.
Important Dates
Registration dates
|Details
|Inter Exam
|Foundation Exam
|Application Begins
|July 7, 2024
|July 28, 2024
|Application Deadline
|July 20, 2024
|August 10, 2024
|Last date for submission with late fee (Rs 600)
|July 23, 2024
|August 13, 2024
|Correction/Edit Window
|July 24-26, 2024
|August 14-16, 2024
Candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully before applying for the examination:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Exam
|Fee For Indian Centre(s)
|Fee For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Kathmandu & Bhutan Centre
|Fee For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s)
|Intermediate Course Examination
| Single Group - Rs 1500
Both Groups - Rs 2700
| Single Group - USD 325
Both Groups - USD 500
| Single Group - Rs 2200
Both Groups - Rs 3400
|Foundation Course Examination
| Rs 1500
|USD 325
|Rs 2200
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.