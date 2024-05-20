The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for Class 12th board exams 2024, today, May 20. The results Are available on RBSE websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and Rajasthan results website - rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 29 to March 4, 2024. This year the overall pass percentage recorded is 98.95%. The girls have out performed the boys recording a pass percentage of 99.51% and the boys recording a pass percentage of 98.66%, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download RBSE Class 12 results 2024

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on RBSE Senior Secondary results 2024 Click on the subject you appeared for and login using your credentials Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

