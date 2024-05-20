Rajasthan RBSE Class 12th results 2024 announced; here’s direct link to download
The results Are available on RBSE websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and Rajasthan results website - rajresults.nic.in.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the results for Class 12th board exams 2024, today, May 20. The results Are available on RBSE websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and Rajasthan results website - rajresults.nic.in.
The RBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 29 to March 4, 2024. This year the overall pass percentage recorded is 98.95%. The girls have out performed the boys recording a pass percentage of 99.51% and the boys recording a pass percentage of 98.66%, reports Hindustan Times.
Steps to download RBSE Class 12 results 2024
- Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on RBSE Senior Secondary results 2024
- Click on the subject you appeared for and login using your credentials
- Check and download a copy of the results
- Take a printout for future reference