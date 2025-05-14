The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has announced the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) May 2025 result release date. As per the notification, the results, along with subject-wise break-up marks, will be declared on May 15 at 2.00 pm on the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exams were conducted on May 3 and 5, 2025. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, May, 2025 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.