Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has released the final answer key for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

Candidates will be awarded 1 mark each for every rectified answer. The exam was conducted on February 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 Veterinary Officer posts in the Tripura Government.

Steps to download VO final answer key 2024

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VO final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VO final answer key 2024.