Maharashtra HSC results 2024 today at 1 PM; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official websites mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 12th examination 2024 today, May 21. Candidates can download their results from the official websites mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in from 1.00 PM onwards.
Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation and submit their forms from May 22 to June 5. The Class 12th examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 19. Candidates can check the list of links released by MSBSHSE to check their HSC results below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Maharashtra HSC result 2024
- Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in
- Click on HSC February 2024 exam result link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.