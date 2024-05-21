The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Class 12th examination 2024 today, May 21. Candidates can download their results from the official websites mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in from 1.00 PM onwards.

Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation and submit their forms from May 22 to June 5. The Class 12th examinations were conducted from February 21 to March 19. Candidates can check the list of links released by MSBSHSE to check their HSC results below:

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Maharashtra HSC result 2024

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in Click on HSC February 2024 exam result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.