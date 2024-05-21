The online registrations are underway for the recruitment of Apprentices in Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkbank.com till May 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 Apprentice vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2024: Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years for unreserved category candidates. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute. Result should be declared by or before last date of registration. The candidate should be proficient in local language of the respective region/area. Preference shall be given to domiciles of the respective region/area. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 700, whereas Rs 500 is applicable for reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for JK Bank Apprentice vacancies

Visit the official website jkbank.com On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ tab Click on the application link for Apprentice vacancies Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Apprentice vacancies.