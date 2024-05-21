The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Mains 2023 schedule. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from July 26 to 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from July 5 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other departments of the APSC.

“The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission Certificates will be uploaded by 3rd July, 2024 and 5th July, 2024 respectively in the Commission's website www.apsc.nic.in. No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the CCE Mains 2023 registrations are underway at apsc.nic.in . Eligible candidates can register for the Main exam till June 1, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is June 3, 2024.

Steps to apply for CCE Mains 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CCE Mains 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CCE Mains 2023.