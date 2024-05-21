The All India Management Association ( AIMA ) will conclude the online application process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test (PBT) 2024 next week. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mat.aima.in till May 28, 2024.

The exam will be conducted on June 2 and the admit card will be available to download from May 30 (2.00 PM). The result will be declared by the 2nd week of June 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 2100 for MAT Paper Based Test.

Steps to apply for MAT May PBT 2024

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

The last date to register for the AIMA MAT Computer Based Test (CBT) 2024 is May 19. The CBT will be conducted on May 26. Candidates can download their hall tickets from May 23 (2.00 PM).

About MAT 2024

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised National Level test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The Govt. of India, Ministry of Education approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates.