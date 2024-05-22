The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today, May 22, close the online application window for the Art and Design Common Entrance Test (ADCET-2024). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . Candidates who have passed 10+2 in any group (MPC/MEC/BiPC/MBiPC/CEC/HEC (or) Equivalent etc.) are eligible to apply.

The correction window will open from June 1 to 3. The exam will be conducted on June 13 and the admit card will be released on June 4.

The exam will be conducted for admission into the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Painting/ Sculpture/ Animation/ Applied Arts/ Photography and Bachelor of Design ( B.Design ) in Interior Design. The courses are offered by Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa (State-level specialized University).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The registration fee for AP ADCET 2024 is Rs 1000 for OC, Rs 750 for BC and Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP ADCET 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADCET 2024 link Register and proceed with the application fee Pay the fee, fill up the application form, and upload the documents Submit the form and take a printout for future reference