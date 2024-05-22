The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the schedule of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from June 21 to 23 in various shifts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are in the Indian Economic Service and 30 vacancies are in the Indian Statistical Service.

Steps to download IES/ ISS 2024 exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the IES/ ISS 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the IES/ISS exam schedule 2024.