The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has announced the results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), Written exam 2023 today, April 3. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 699 candidates have been declared qualified on the basis of the written exam held on September 3, 2023 and the subsequent SSB interview.

“The results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists. The candidature of all the aforesaid candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualifications, etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066, wherever this has not already been done, and NOT to UPSC. In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate the Army Headquarter directly at the address given above,” reads the official result document.

Steps to download UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023” under What’s New section The UPSC NDA final result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA, NA II result 2023.