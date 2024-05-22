ATMA May 2024 admit card released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets form the official website atmaaims.com.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) May 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.atmaaims.com.
The exam will be conducted on May 25 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. Candidates must report to their respective exam centre by 8.00 AM. The result will be declared on May 30, 2024.
Steps to download ATMA May 2024 admit card
Visit the official website atmaaims.com
On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download ATMA May 2024 admit card.
ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.