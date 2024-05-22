The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) May 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.atmaaims.com .

The exam will be conducted on May 25 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. Candidates must report to their respective exam centre by 8.00 AM. The result will be declared on May 30, 2024.

Steps to download ATMA May 2024 admit card

Visit the official website atmaaims.com On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ATMA May 2024 admit card.

ATMA Test is being conducted for admission to various Post-Graduate Management Programs such as MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS, and others.