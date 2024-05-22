The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary Examination June 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu .

“Student are advised to carefully read the Instructions to Examinees (attached with E-Admit Card) before appearing in the Examinations. In case of any query/ discrepancy, please feel free contact to the Institute immediately at the E-Mail id : enroll@icsi.edu,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 2 to 10, 2024. The exams will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.15 PM. Candidates will be given 15 minutes from 9.00 AM to 9.15 AM for reading the question paper.

Steps to download ICSI CS June 2024 admit card

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the ICSI CS June 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

