Pune-based Symbiosis Institute of Technology has released the results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT 2024), and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org .

The entrance exams were conducted on May 5 and May 11, 2024.

Steps to download SET, SLAT, SITEEE result 2024

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on the score card link 2024 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the results 2024.

