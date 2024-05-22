Symbiosis SET, SLAT, SITEEE result 2024 declared; here’s score card link
Candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org.
Pune-based Symbiosis Institute of Technology has released the results of the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET 2024), Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT 2024), and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website set-test.org.
The entrance exams were conducted on May 5 and May 11, 2024.
Steps to download SET, SLAT, SITEEE result 2024
Visit the official website set-test.org
On the homepage, click on the score card link 2024
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the results
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the results 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.