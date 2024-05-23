The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key for the National Council of Hotel Management (NCHM) Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 25. A fee of 200 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on May 11 in 99 cities and 121 centres across the nation.

“Based on the revised Final Answer Key, result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized after the challenge will be final,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download NCHMJEE answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NCHM On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to download the NCHMJEE answer key 2024.