The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education ( APSCHE ) has released the provisional answer key for the the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test- 2024 or AP EAPCET-2024 today, May 23. Eligible candidates can download their answer key and raise objections on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET .

The Council has also released the master question paper pdf and candidate response sheets along with the answer key for the Agriculture and Pharmacy papers. Valid objections (if any) have been invited by the Council till May 25 (upto 10.00 AM). The answer key for the Engineering exam will be released in due course of time.

The AP EAPCET 2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) was conducted on May 16 and 17 and the AP EAPCET 2024 (Engineering) exam was held from May 18 to 23, 2024.

Steps to download AP EAPCET answer key 2024

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Go to the AP EAPCET 2024 link Click on the AP EAPCET Preliminary answer key link Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to AP EAPCET answer key 2024.

Direct link to AP EAPCET response sheet 2024.

Direct link to AP EAPCET objection tracking link.

AP EAPCET-2024 is being conducted through computer based test by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada for entry into the first year of the (a) Engineering, Bio-Technology, B Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr.Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), (b) B.Sc. (Ag) / B.Sc. (Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H / B.F.Sc. and (c) B Pharmacy, Pharm D professional courses offered for the academic year 2023-2024 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.