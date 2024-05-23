The Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2024 or AP PGECET 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted from May 29 to 31 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The preliminary exam will be released from May 31 to June 2.

Steps to download AP PGECET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, go to the AP PGECET 2024 tab Click on the admit card link Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP PGECET 2024 admit card.