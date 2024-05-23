OSSC ATO 2024 Prelims exam date released; to be held in July
The ATO prelims exam will be conducted in July 2024.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Preliminary exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Training Officer, 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 7, 2024. The detailed exam schedule will be released in due course.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.
Steps to download ATO 2024 Prelims exam date
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 Prelims exam date link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the exam schedule
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.