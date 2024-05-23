The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the Preliminary exam date for recruitment to the post of Assistant Training Officer, 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on July 7, 2024. The detailed exam schedule will be released in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 ATO posts.

Steps to download ATO 2024 Prelims exam date

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 Prelims exam date link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference