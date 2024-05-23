The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Civil Judge (Junior Division ) Mains 2023-2024. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 12 to 14, 2024. The admit card will be released at hpsc.gov.in from July 10 onwards.

“The admit card for the Main Examination will be available on Commission’s website i.e. https://hpsc.gov.in from 10.06.2024 onwards. The candidates are directed to download the Admit Card on A-4 size paper, so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen/ verified,” reads the notification.

Direct link to the Civil Judge Mains exam schedule 2024.

List of candidates shortlisted for the Civil Judge Main exam.

Steps to download Civil Judge Mains admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Civil Judge Mains admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 174 vacancies (129 actual vacancies + 45 anticipated vacancies) of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).