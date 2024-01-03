The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the notification for the HCS Judicial Branch examination 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from January 5 onwards. The application window closes on January 31, 2024 (upto 11.55 PM).



The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 174 vacancies (129 actual vacancies + 45 anticipated vacancies) of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Cadre of Haryana Civil Service (Judicial Branch).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidate should not be less than 2l years and not more than 42 years of age, on or before January 31, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualifications: No person shall be eligible to be appointed a Civil Judge (Junior Division) unless he holds a degree of Bachelor of Laws from a University established by the law and approved/recognized by the Bar Council of India on or before closing date.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Application Fee

Category of Candidates Fee in Rupees (i) For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Servicemen of Haryana (DESM).



(ii) For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States.

Rs 1000 (i) For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only.



(ii) For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States. Rs 250 For Male & Female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories of Haryana only. Rs 250 For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only Nil Note: Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Selection Process

The Civil Judge selection process will be conducted in three stages: the Preliminary examination (for screening), the Main examination (qualifying in nature) and Viva-voce. The Preliminary Examination shall be of objective type with multiple-choice questions as distinguished from the Main Written Examination which shall be of subjective/narrative type.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.