The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has announced the counselling and registration dates for the recently conducted Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2024 or POLYCET 2024 today, May 24. Eligible candidates can fill in choices for the web-based counseling on the official website polycetap.nic.in from May 31 to June 1.

AP POLYCET 2024 was conducted on April 27 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The exam was held for a duration of 2 hours. The AP POLYCET results were declared on May 8. All the candidates from 1 to Last Rank can pay the processing fee from tomorrow May 24 to June 02, 2024. The document verification is scheduled to begin on May 27.

Application Fee

Open category and backward caste candidates will have to pay Rs 700 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 250

“After the document verification, candidates can fill in the choice of courses and colleges in the order of preference. The seat allotment will be declared on June 7 after 6 pm. Those who are allocated seats will have to pay Rs 4,700 as tuition fees for government and government-aided polytechnic and Rs 25,000 per annum for private unaided polytechnic and second shift engineering colleges,” reads the notification.

